‘We are focused on the World Cup in India’, says Pakistan skipper Babar Azam amidst Asia Cup controversy

Amidst controversies revolving around the 2023 Asia Cup in Pakistan, skipper Babar Azam is focusing on performing well in this year’s ICC World Cup in India.

Azam, who was awarded the ICC’s ODI Player of the Year for his performance in 2022 is looking forward to a brilliant run in the upcoming World Cup.

“We are focused on the World Cup in India and will try to put up a good show during the tournament,” Azam told Pakistan’s Geo News on Thursday.

Speaking about his partnership with Mohommad Rizwan, he said, “I will try to score runs alongside Mohammad Rizwan since we have a good combination at the top. But having said that it is not possible to score in every innings which is why it is important not to depend on only two players in the team.”

“However, we also have other players in the team who are eager to play a match-winning role for the team on the field.”

The 28-year-old batter also refuted criticism of his leadership abilities and batting approach.

“Criticism will continue because it is not possible that everyone will speak in your favour. I always try to stay positive since it improves my level of confidence,” he said.

Azam, who is currently leading Peshawar Zalmi during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight expressed contentment with his side’s performance in the league. Peshawar Zalmi presently sits in fourth place in the standings with six points from six matches.

“It has been a good journey so far with Peshawar Zalmi. We made some mistakes which is why we weren’t able to win some of the matches. However, we will try to do better in the upcoming matches,” he said.