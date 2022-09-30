Watching my dear friend on screen: Ravindra Jadeja posts mystery tweet on Sanjay Manjrekar

It’s no secret that Ravindra Jadeja and Sanjay Manjrekar have not seen eye to eye on many things. During the 2019 World Cup, the former cricketer termed the Indian all-rounder a ‘bits and pieces player’ to which Jadeja responded by calling his commentary ‘verbal diarrhoea.’

The two also shared an uneasy on-air interaction in August during the post-match interview of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup encounter where Jadeja played an important role to guide the Men in Blue to victory. Manjrekar had asked: “First question – You are ok to talk to me? Right, Jaddu?” Jadeja replied: “Yeah, yeah (laughs). Absolutely!!”

sanjay manjrekar& sir ravindra jadeja never ending story #IndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/sFXrXeQzMW — saiiiiii (@Sasi91226397) August 28, 2022

On Thursday, Jadeja posted a photo on his Twitter account, captioned, “Watching my dear friend on screen

@sanjaymanjrekar.” The photo was taken from a television broadcast of the ongoing Legends League where Manjrekar is on commentary duty.

Watching my dear friend on screen @sanjaymanjrekar pic.twitter.com/gU9CnxC9Mx — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) September 29, 2022

The photo and the caption sent the internet in meltdown as people began to wonder if that was a normal tweet or a cheeky dig at the commentator.

The two did not have the most amicable relation after that ‘bits and pieces’ comment which led to Jadeja taunting Manjrekar at the commentary studio with ‘Ab kya bologe?’ shrug after his fifty in the 2019 WC semi-final. Later he also explained that famous celebration.

“Tab toh Bhatta garam tha, na! (The grill was hot, then!) I was searching for the commentary box. Then I thought, it must be somewhere there, only. And those who understand would know who I was targeting the celebration at!”

Jadeja is presently recuperating from a right knee surgery and will miss India’s T20 World Cup campaign in Australia in October.