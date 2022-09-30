scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

Watching my dear friend on screen: Ravindra Jadeja posts mystery tweet on Sanjay Manjrekar

The photo and the caption sent the internet in meltdown as people began to wonder if that was a normal tweet or a cheeky dig at the commentator.

On Thursday, Jadeja posted a photo on his Twitter account, captioned, "Watching my dear friend on screen @sanjaymanjrekar."

It’s no secret that Ravindra Jadeja and Sanjay Manjrekar have not seen eye to eye on many things. During the 2019 World Cup, the former cricketer termed the Indian all-rounder a ‘bits and pieces player’ to which Jadeja responded by calling his commentary ‘verbal diarrhoea.’

The two also shared an uneasy on-air interaction in August during the post-match interview of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup encounter where Jadeja played an important role to guide the Men in Blue to victory. Manjrekar had asked: “First question – You are ok to talk to me? Right, Jaddu?” Jadeja replied: “Yeah, yeah (laughs). Absolutely!!”

On Thursday, Jadeja posted a photo on his Twitter account, captioned, “Watching my dear friend on screen
@sanjaymanjrekar.” The photo was taken from a television broadcast of the ongoing Legends League where Manjrekar is on commentary duty.

The photo and the caption sent the internet in meltdown as people began to wonder if that was a normal tweet or a cheeky dig at the commentator.

The two did not have the most amicable relation after that ‘bits and pieces’ comment which led to Jadeja taunting Manjrekar at the commentary studio with ‘Ab kya bologe?’ shrug after his fifty in the 2019 WC semi-final. Later he also explained that famous celebration.

“Tab toh Bhatta garam tha, na! (The grill was hot, then!) I was searching for the commentary box. Then I thought, it must be somewhere there, only. And those who understand would know who I was targeting the celebration at!”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How these women are fighting to save a 200-year-old Kolkata housePremium
How these women are fighting to save a 200-year-old Kolkata house
The Kohinoor, Cullinan and the enduring demand for reparations across the...Premium
The Kohinoor, Cullinan and the enduring demand for reparations across the...
Crisis in the Maken: 5 reasons the gen secy in-charge of Rajasthan Congre...Premium
Crisis in the Maken: 5 reasons the gen secy in-charge of Rajasthan Congre...
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFIPremium
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFI

Jadeja is presently recuperating from a right knee surgery and will miss India’s T20 World Cup campaign in Australia in October.

First published on: 30-09-2022 at 12:10:32 am
Next Story

Properties worth Rs 11 cr attached in cases under GUJCTOC in last 2 years

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

PM Modi declares 36th National Games open at dazzling ceremony
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 29: Latest News