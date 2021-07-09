Watch: Zimbabwe pacer Muzarabani and Bangladesh batsman Taskin engage in awkward fight

Day 2 of the Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Test at Harare witnessed an awkward fight between Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani and Bangladesh’s number 10 batsman Taskin Ahmed. Muzarabani was seen pressing his head up against the batsman’s helmet grille as they two faced off on Thursday.

It all started after Ahmed frustrated Muzarabani with his brilliant 75 off 134 balls and bailed Bangladesh out from 132-6 at one point. with a 75-run knock, the number 10 batsman stitched at 191-run partnership with Mahmudullah. Meanwhile, the fourth delivery of the 85th over when Ahmed successfully managed to leave a pinpoint short delivery from Muzarabani. What seems to have irked Muzarabani was the manner in which Ahmed did a bit of a dance step on the pitch after managing to sway away from the line of the delivery.

Bangladesh’s first-innings revival was led by Mahmudullah, who made 150 not out batting at No. 8. The recovery started with Mahmudullah and wicketkeeper Liton Das putting on 138 for the seventh wicket. Das made 95. Bangladesh’s tailenders turned it around, with the last four wickets adding 336 runs.

Muzarabani took 4-94 for Zimbabwe but the home team’s bowlers let Bangladesh off the hook at Harare Sports Club. Captain Brendan Taylor was 37 not out at stumps in Zimbabwe’s reply, with Takudzwanashe Kaitano with him on 33 not out. Zimbabwe lost opener Milton Shumba for 41 and was still 354 runs behind.