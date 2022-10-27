scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Watch: Zimbabwe fans celebrate after team defeats Pakistan in T20 World Cup

As soon as Shaheen Afridi fell short of the crease in the last ball, resulting in a run out, Zimbabwe fans, watching on television, erupted with joy, a video shared from the official Zimbabwe Cricket Twitter showed.

T20 World CupZimbabwe fans celebrate their team's victory against Pakistan. (Twitter/Screengrab)

The often overlooked Zimbabwe team shook the cricketing world to the core on Thursday night when they defeated Pakistan by 1 run at the Perth stadium in their T20 World Cup encounter.

The nation was watching with bated breaths as the last over began with Pakistan needing 11 runs from it. After getting tonked for a 3 and a four with fuller balls, bowler Brad Evans adjusted to hit the hard length for three of the final 4 balls. The result? Zimbabweans were screaming their heads off and lying on the ground in joy. The fourth was a rasping seamer that beat the bat. Dot ball.

The fifth, another hard length, was weakly shovelled to mid-off by Nawaz, and Mohammad Wasim Jr sunk to the ground. He was not on strike, and probably knew the game was up. It was. The final ball was the surprise fuller one but Shaheen Afridi could only hit to mid-on. They ran hard, and there was even a fumble by the wicketkeeper Regis Chakabwa, who had already effected the stumping of the tournament with a quick leg-side work to take out Shan Masood, recovered to do the job.

As soon as Shaheen Afridi fell short of the crease in the last ball, resulting in a run out, Zimbabwe fans, watching on television, erupted with joy, a video shared from the official Zimbabwe Cricket Twitter showed. Celebrations began as the Zimbabwe fans in Australia and the ones far away in the native land, became one.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All

The Zimbabwe flag was held aloft and the fans sang for their heroes as Zimbabwe left an imprint on the World Cup and made Pakistan’s semifinal road a bit more difficult.

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 11:49:00 pm
Next Story

After Akhilesh’s claims of names being taken off voters’ lists, EC asks him for proof

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli in the runs again as India thump Netherlands at Perth
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 27: Latest News