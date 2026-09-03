Watch: Yuzi Chahal castles Ben Stokes with perfect ball in English County C’ship

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Yuzvendra Chahal has been enjoying life in England, with consistent performances for Northamptonshire in Division Two of the English County Championship. In his latest appearance for the Northants, the Indian leg-spinner castled the former Test captain of England, Ben Stokes.
The incident happened on Wednesday, during Day 1 of the fixture between Chahal’s Northamptonshire and Stokes’ Durham at the County Ground in Northampton. The all-rounder, who announced his retirement from international cricket in the middle of a Test match against New Zealand in June, could not decipher Chahal’s traditional leggie, with the ball ending up going through the gates.
It was only one of the four wickets Chahal scalped on the day, with his other three victims being Durham captain Alex Lees, Kasey Aldridge and Matthew Potts. Fellow Indian cricketer, Mayank Agarwal is also featuring in this fixture, though on the opposition’s side. He scored a 57-ball 36, which was the second-highest score by a Durham batter.
46.3 | WHAT A BEAUTY 😵💫
Yuzi Chahal with an absolute peach to dismiss Ben Stokes 🤯
Durham 187/6.
Watch live 👉 https://t.co/obDgNotzBX pic.twitter.com/0RKBVz0Gxq
— Northamptonshire CCC (@NorthantsCCC) September 3, 2026
With his first innings spell of 15.2-3-36-4, Chahal has now taken nine wickets in three matches, with an innings yet to be played. Before the English red-ball season, he also featured in the One-Day Cup for the Northants, taking 15 wickets in seven matches — the most among his teammates and the seventh-most overall.
Down south from the Northampton County Ground, Indian pacer Auqib Nabi made his English county debut, featuring for Surrey in a Division One fixture against Yorkshire. Notably, his maiden wicket in English domestic cricket was of a fellow national team player, Kuldeep Yadav. Nabi recorded figures of 15-3-33-1 in the first innings. Notably, Nabi has been roped in by Surrey for three matches, on the back of his assignment with the Indian Test team in Sri Lanka. He recently took six wickets in two unofficial matches against Sri Lanka A, but did not earn what would have been his debut international cap.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.