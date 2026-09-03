Watch: Yuzi Chahal castles Ben Stokes with perfect ball in English County C’ship

Yuzvendra Chahal has been enjoying life in England, with consistent performances for Northamptonshire in Division Two of the English County Championship. In his latest appearance for the Northants, the Indian leg-spinner castled the former Test captain of England, Ben Stokes.

The incident happened on Wednesday, during Day 1 of the fixture between Chahal’s Northamptonshire and Stokes’ Durham at the County Ground in Northampton. The all-rounder, who announced his retirement from international cricket in the middle of a Test match against New Zealand in June, could not decipher Chahal’s traditional leggie, with the ball ending up going through the gates.

It was only one of the four wickets Chahal scalped on the day, with his other three victims being Durham captain Alex Lees, Kasey Aldridge and Matthew Potts. Fellow Indian cricketer, Mayank Agarwal is also featuring in this fixture, though on the opposition’s side. He scored a 57-ball 36, which was the second-highest score by a Durham batter.