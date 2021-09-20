Watch: Yuvraj Singh re-enacts altercation with Flintoff and his attack on Stuart Broad

Fourteen years after the feat, Yuvraj Singh has made a video in which he plays the roles of all players involved in the 2007 over by Stuart Broad in which he hit six sixes.

Yuvraj Singh gave the cricket world an experience to remember when he avenged a sledge from England’s Andrew Flintoff by smashing six consecutive sixes in Stuart Broad’s over during the 2007 T20 World Cup. Fourteen years later, on the anniversary of that special feat, Yuvraj did it again — on a terrace, with he himself playing several roles (non-striker MS Dhoni, Flintoff, Broad, England captain Paul Collingwood) in a re-enactment of the over.

In the video posted on his social media handles, Yuvraj enacts the entirety of his brief innings from the India vs England match. It begins with him waiting for his turn to bat, sees him play the Flintoff over, having a chat with the umpire about Flintoff and then him going berserk in Broad’s over, the 19th over of the Indian innings.

“What do you think of my acting, guys? Bollywood next?” Yuvraj captioned the video.

Yuvraj scored his fifty in that match off just 12 balls, a record for the fastest fifty in T20Is. India scored 218 in their innings, batting first, winning the match by 18 runs.

In 2019, Yuvraj retired from all forms of cricket. In his international career, Yuvraj had played 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is and 40

Tests. He played crucial roles in both the 2007 T20 World Cup victory and the 2011 ODI World Cup victory, in which he was named Man of the Tournament for his all-round contribution of 362 runs and 15 wickets.