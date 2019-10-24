Watch: Sreesanth sends Sachin Baby’s stumps flying in practice session

“My mother and father will be there, my wife has been visualising the moment for a long time, so will be my children,” S Sreesanth had told Indian Express while speaking about his plans to return to cricket. And a new clip doing the rounds on social media shows him bowling in the nets preparing for a comeback.

In the video, Sreesanth is seen bowling in the nets and getting Kerala batsman Sachin Baby bowled. Sreesanth’s run-up, bowling action and celebration on getting the batsman out don’t seem to have changed. The inswinger that scattered Baby’s stumps is now going viral on social media.

Good to see @sreesanth36 back in practice, he cleans up current Kerala player, Sachin Baby. pic.twitter.com/HYfekHvGrZ — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) October 23, 2019

The former India pacer’s career took an ugly turn when he was accused of spot-fixing during the 2013 IPL, following which he was banned from cricket for life. However, in March this year, the Supreme Court, however, had “set aside” his life ban, asking the BCCI to “reconsider” and “revisit” the length of any fresh ban. In August, the BCCI ombudsman, Justice (Retd) DK Jain reduced Sreesanth’s ban to seven years, which will expire on September 13, 2020.

Sreesanth, who will be 37 years of age by the time the ban ends next year, will be eligible to play cricket professionally and can be associated with the sport as a coach or mentor or TV commentator/expert in the future.