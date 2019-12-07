Watch: When Kesrick Williams’ gave notebook send-off to Virat Kohli during Jamaica T20I in 2017

Two years on, the Indian captain gave Williams a taste of his own medicine by imitating his celebration. Two years on, the Indian captain gave Williams a taste of his own medicine by imitating his celebration.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was on fire on Friday when he led the team from by hitting a superb 50-ball 94 against West Indies. His unbeaten innings took Team India to a thunderous win in the first T20I against West Indies in Hyderabad.

But, the most interesting and memorable part of the match was Virat Kohli’s aggressive temperament throughout his innings. Despite Virat made a slow start to the innings, he picked up pace during the closing stages of the game. He smashed the bowlers all over the park and when the 16th over of the game was in progress, Kohli turned on the heat when he hit Kesrick Williams for a towering six over the long-on boundary. After smashing the six, Virat imitated Williams’ own celebration. The notebook style.

‘[Kesrick] Williams had given me the notebook when he dismissed me in Jamaica [in 2017], so I remembered it from there. We gave each other a high-five later. Play hard but respect the opponent’ – Virat Kohli 🙌 #INDvWI #masterclass #revenge pic.twitter.com/pkCUCMDfcO — श्रीमान जॉन E (@enigmaticjohny) December 6, 2019

In fact, Virat Kohli took revenge for an on-field incident that took place in 2017. India were playing against Windies in a one-off T20I in Jamaica where Kesrick Williams famously gave a send-off to Virat Kohli with a ‘notebook-ticking” celebration after he dismissed the Indian batsman for 39.

Two years on, the Indian captain gave Williams a taste of his own medicine by imitating his celebration. As he hit a flick shot over the leg-side, Virat Kohli turned to Kesrick and repeated his celebration three times. Williams could only look at Kohli and smile.

Post the match, Virat said that he gave it back to Williams as he had dismissed him in Jamaica when India toured West Indies.

“It’s not the CPL, it happened to me in Jamaica when he got me out. So I thought I’ll tick a few in the notebook as well, but all good. There were a few words, but smiles at the end. That’s what you want to see. Good competitive cricket but in the end shake hands and give a hi-fi. That’s what cricket is all about. Play it hard but have respect for opponents,” Virat said in post-match presentation.

