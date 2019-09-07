Watch: When Abdul Qadir asked Sachin Tendulkar to hit him for sixes

“It was his talent and ability, talent and skill that he hit me for three sixes.” Abdul Qadir often lauded Sachin Tendulkar for hitting him around the park in a friendly match at Peshawar. Qadir fondly told the story how he asked a 16-year-old Tendulkar to take him on as the match did not have an international status.

“This is not a one-day international match so you should try and hit me for a six in the next over. And if you succeed you will become a star”. He didn’t say anything to me but the next over he hit me for three sixes,” he told India Today.

Qadir has been one of the best leg spinners in the history of cricket. The legendary leg spinner claimed that he can bowl the same ball in 10 different ways.

With 70 more runs to win from five overs, Tendulkar went after the experienced leggie hitting him for four sixes in an over, coming down the track, hitting with the spin, against the spin and down the ground.

The young Tendulkar could not get India over the line but remained unbeaten for an 18-ball 53. Qadir played 67 Tests and 104 ODIs and took 236 and 132 respectively.