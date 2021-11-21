scorecardresearch
Sunday, November 21, 2021
Watch: West Indies debutant Jeremy Solozano receives blow to helmet, stretchered off

Jeremy Solozano's Test debut for the West Indies men's team playing against Sri Lanka ended in the hospital.

Updated: November 21, 2021 1:49:11 pm
Supportive staff members carry West Indies' player Jeremy Solozano, on stretcher, to an ambulance after being hit by a shot played by Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne during the day one of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies' in Galle, Sri Lanka, Sunday (Source: AP)

Jeremy Solozano’s Test debut for the West Indies men’s team playing against Sri Lanka ended in the hospital when the 26-year old had to be stretchered off from the pitch on Sunday.

During the first day of the first Test between the two countries playing the two-match series, Solozano came in the way of a pullshot by Dimuth Karunaratne in the 24th over. He had to be stretchered off after copping a ball to the helmet while fielding in close.

Giving an injury update, Windies wrote on their Twitter handle, “Debutant Jeremy Solozano was stretchered off the field after receiving a blow to his helmet while fielding. He has been taken to the hospital for scans. We are hoping for a speedy recovery.”

The latest news on Solozano is that he is stable and has been moved to a hospital for further observation and treatment.

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and elected to bat earlier on Sunday. Not surprisingly both teams have fielded several spinners on a dry, turning Galle pitch.

Sri Lanka have selected two left-arm spinners with Lasith Embuldeniya joined by 23-year-old Praveen Jayawickrama. Ramesh Mendis, the offspin-bowling allrounder is also in the team.

West Indies have chosen the left-arm spin of Jomel Warrican, and the offspin of Rahkeem Cornwall to accompany its seam atack of Shannon Gabriel and Jason Holder.

Line ups:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Praveen Jayawickrama.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jeremy Solozano, Nkrumah Bonner, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Joshua da Silva (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel

