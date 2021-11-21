Watch: West Indies debutant Jeremy Solozano receives blow to helmet, stretchered off

Jeremy Solozano’s Test debut for the West Indies men’s team playing against Sri Lanka ended in the hospital when the 26-year old had to be stretchered off from the pitch on Sunday.

During the first day of the first Test between the two countries playing the two-match series, Solozano came in the way of a pullshot by Dimuth Karunaratne in the 24th over. He had to be stretchered off after copping a ball to the helmet while fielding in close.

Giving an injury update, Windies wrote on their Twitter handle, “Debutant Jeremy Solozano was stretchered off the field after receiving a blow to his helmet while fielding. He has been taken to the hospital for scans. We are hoping for a speedy recovery.”

🚨Injury Update 🚨 Debutant Jeremy Solozano was stretchered off the field after receiving a blow to his helmet while fielding. He has been taken to the hospital for scans. We are hoping for a speedy recovery 🙏🏽#SLvWI pic.twitter.com/3xD6Byz1kf — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) November 21, 2021

The latest news on Solozano is that he is stable and has been moved to a hospital for further observation and treatment.

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and elected to bat earlier on Sunday. Not surprisingly both teams have fielded several spinners on a dry, turning Galle pitch.

Sri Lanka have selected two left-arm spinners with Lasith Embuldeniya joined by 23-year-old Praveen Jayawickrama. Ramesh Mendis, the offspin-bowling allrounder is also in the team.

West Indies have chosen the left-arm spin of Jomel Warrican, and the offspin of Rahkeem Cornwall to accompany its seam atack of Shannon Gabriel and Jason Holder.

Line ups:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Praveen Jayawickrama.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jeremy Solozano, Nkrumah Bonner, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Joshua da Silva (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel