Watch: Wasim Akram rolls back the years, cleans up Michael Atherton with a classic inswinging yorker

Wasim Akram cleans up Michael Atherton with a classic inswinging yorker during a charity match organised for late Shane Warne. (Screengrab)

Wasim Akram can nail those inswinging yorker even in his 90s. The legendary cricket rolled back the years during a charity match organised in remembrance of the late Shane Warne.

With Clive Llyod in umpiring duty and Brian Lara at the non-striker end, the fast-bowling great produced an absolute jaffa to dismiss former England captain Michael Atherton. The toe-crashing yorker hits the middle and leg stump, and Akram was off to his trademark celebration.

A classic @wasimakramlive inswinging yorker is too good for Michael Atherton! 👌🔥 These legends are playing in the @WellbeingofWmen Celebrity Charity Match in remembrance of the great Shane Warne 🙌 pic.twitter.com/7GwcCL97kP — Cricket District 🏏 (@cricketdistrict) June 19, 2022

Atherton, who has faced Akram at his pomp, just smiled while walking back to the pavilion. Apart from being a rival in the 1990s, the duo have played for Lancashire for many years.

Sorry @Athersmike we might get older but some things will stay the same 😉! https://t.co/k2SnvKGvX5 — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) June 19, 2022

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram took a sly dig at his former Lancashire teammate on Twitter. Akram wrote: “Sorry @Athersmike we might get older, but some things will stay the same!”

The match featured some of the greatest players to have played the game in Akram, Brian Lara, former England women’s captain Charlotte Edwards alongside Ian Bell, Monty Panesar, Atherton, Neil Johnson, commentator Mark Nicholas and Rajasthan Royals co-owner Manoj Badale with the two-time World Cup-winning captain Clive Llyod fulfilling the role of an umpire.

In one of his recent interviews, Atherton described Akram as “one of the great left-armers that the game has ever seen.”

Former Australia captain Allan Border too had once said in an interview that ‘if he wants to reborn as a cricketer, it would be as the great Wasim Akram.’

One of cricket’s greatest fast bowlers, the former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram finished his career with 414 Test wickets at an average of 23.62 in 104 matches, while he picked up 502 ODI wickets, second-most in history, at an average of 23.52 in 356 matches.