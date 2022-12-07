scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

Watch: Virender Sehwag’s son plays an array of shots in resurfaced video

Virender Sehwag’s son Aaryavir has been picked in Delhi’s squad for U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy

Virender Sehwag's son Aaryavir during a nets session. (Screengrab)

After former India opener, Virender Sehwag’s son – Aaryavir, was named in the Delhi under-16 team probable players’ list for the Vijay Merchant Trophy, resurfaced footage of the teenager facing throwdowns has gone viral.

In the video, which was posted last month on Aaryavir’s Instagram, the youngster can be seen hitting the ball cleanly.

One of the throwers can be identified as Mithun Manhas.

In 2019 Sehwag had spoken about the pressure of being his son and stated there was no pressure on his sons to become cricketers:

“I don’t want to see another Virender Sehwag in them. They can become a Virat Kohli or a Hardik Pandya or MS Dhoni. But they don’t have to [become] cricketers. They are free to choose their careers and we will help them achieve as far as possible. But the bottom line is to become good human beings. That’s non-negotiable.”

 

Meanwhile, the former Indian opener’s son was picked in Delhi’s squad to face Bihar in the U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy.

DDCA even shared a picture of the team sheet where Aaryavir’s name was spotted.

