Saturday, September 08, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category
WATCH: Virender Sehwag maintains ‘usool’ of big sixes in exhibition tournament

Playing in the Karnataka Chalana Chitra Cup (KCC), Virender Sehwag, former India batsman, maintained his explosive style of play.

By: Sports Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 9, 2018 12:33:46 am
Former India opener Virender Sehwag reminisces his golden days. (File Photo)

Former India opener Virender Sehwag on Saturday night posted a televised video on Twitter, where he is seen smashing a six in a friendly cricket match. Reminiscing his attacking style of batting, the former Indian cricketer in his tweet said, “Usool tab bhi wahi tha, ab bhi wahi hai. Shubh kaam mein der kaisi. Entertainment Entertainment Entertainment. Was fun batting today.” When translated in English it read, “The rule was same in the past like it is now. Why delay the positive work.”

Sehwag was playing in the Karnataka Chalana Chitra Cup (KCC) held at Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru for Kadamba Lions, which is being led by south-Indian actor Kichcha Sudeep.

KCC is a 10-over cricket tournament which features six teams – Rashatrakuta Panthers, Ganga Warriors, Wadeyar Charges, Hoysala Eagles, Vijayanagar Patriots and Kadamba Lions. The teams are led by top Sandalwood stars, including Sudeep, Shivarajkumar, Upendra, Puneeth Rajkumar, Yash and Ganesh.

The tournament features Karnataka state cricket players alongwith former international cricketers comprising of Virendra Sehwag, Tilakarathne Dilshan, Hershelle Gibbs, Owais Shah and Lance Klusener. Karnataka cheif minister H D Kumaraswamy inaugurated the two-day tournament.

