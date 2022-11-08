scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

Watch: Virat Kohli’s stokeplay at nets ahead of India vs England semifinal clash

India will take on England in the second semifinal at Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

Virat Kohli at the nets in Adelaide oval. (Screengrab)

Virat Kohli has made his intentions clear ahead of India’s semifinal clash against England in the second semifinal at Adeliade Oval on Thursday.

Kohli posted a video with the caption “Enjoying the process” on his social media accounts, where he can be seen in full throttle. With 252 runs, including three half-centuries, the former India captain is the tournament’s leading run-getter.

Suryakumar Yadav and Kevin Pietersen commented on Virat Kohli’s Instagram.

Virat also posted the video on Instagram, where he has received various comments. Suryakumar Yadav is the first to comment. Suurya wrote: “Angaar (Fire).” Kohli wasted no time and he replied to Surya’s comment saying: “Aur bhau poori aag.”

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen also chipped in saying: “Please have a day of Thursday, bud! You know I love you but chill Thursday, please.”

With the super 12 stage completed, India finished as Group 2 winners to set up a semifinal clash with England in Adelaide on Thursday. India have won four out of their five matches in the Super 12, including two close wins against their neighbours — Pakistan and Bangladesh.

New Zealand and England qualified as the top two sides in Group 1.

The final is scheduled for Sunday, November 13 at the MCG.

