Monday, Oct 17, 2022

Watch: Virat Kohli’s one-handed catch in final over that won India T20 World Cup warm-up game

Virat Kohli grabbed a one-hander screamer at long-on to dismiss Australia's Pat Cummins.

Virat Kohli plucked a stunning one-handed catch at the long-off. (Screengrab)

Mohammed Shami might have won India the match with his excellent death bowling, but it was Virat Kohli, the fielder who scripted a turnaround for India during their warm-up match against Australia at the Gabba on Monday.

In the penultimate over, Kohli’s direct hit sent Tim David Back.

In the third ball of the final over, Kohli plucked a stunning one-handed catch out of thin air at the boundary line to dismiss Pat Cummins.

READ |India vs Australia World T20 report card: Virat Kohli’s one-handed catch, Shami’s final-over yorkers, KL Rahul’s red-hot start and Suryakumar’s daredevilry

Kohli’s jaw-dropping catch left not only Pat Cummins but the entire Australian dressing room was in disbelief.

With the bat, Kohli scored a nice little cameo. The six over the long off against Ashton Agar was probably the shot of the match. But he was bounced out by Mitchell Starc, when he was looking set for a good knock.

Earlier, KL Rahul (57 off 33) and Suryakumar Yadav (50 off 33) smashed entertaining half-centuries to power India to 186 for seven after Australia opted to bowl at the Gabba.

Shami, who last played a competitive game in July and landed here after suffering a long bout of COVID-19, turned up to bowl the last over of the game and made a decisive impact on the game.

He landed yorker after yorker and ended up with three wickets in the over besides a run out. Shami was drafted into the squad as a replacement for the injured Jasprit Bumrah.

First published on: 17-10-2022 at 03:16:52 pm
