Watch: Virat Kohli’s intense training drill with high-altitude mask ahead of India vs Pakistan clash

Having gained his confidence back after two impressive Asia Cup knocks so far, Team India star batter Virat Kohli is gearing up for another high-octane battle against Pakistan scheduled for Sunday. Kohli was spotted training with a high-altitude mask. In the challenging weather of Dubai, Virat Kohli ran in the mask that is specifically designed to calm down one’s breath.

Former India skipper Virat Kohli is slowly getting back into his form in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 in UAE. In the first match against Pakistan, Kohli scored 35 runs and looked good in the middle. In the match against Hong Kong, Kohli and Surya had a 98-run stand for the third wicket and it helped India to put on 192 runs in 20 overs. Suryakumar Yadav scored a 22-ball fifty, his sixth in the T20Is. On the other hand, after a sedate start, Virat Kohli scored a 40-ball fifty, his 31st in the T20I.

After finishing the England tour, the 33-year-old was on a break and he said that he has not touched the bat.

“For the first time in 10 years, I didn’t touch my bat for a month. I came to realisation that I was trying to fake my intensity a bit recently. I was convincing myself that no, you had the intensity. But your body was telling you to stop. The mind was telling me to take a break and step back,” Kohli said in a video shared by Star Sports.

He also added, “I’m looked at as a guy who is mentally very strong and I am. But everyone has a limit and you need to recognize that limit, otherwise things can get unhealthy for you. This period taught me a lot of things that I wasn’t allowing to come to surface. When they eventually came up, I embraced it”.