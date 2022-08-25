scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Watch: Virat Kohli’s heartwarming gesture after fan from Lahore breached security to click selfie

India will be locking horns against Pakistan in their Asia Cup opener at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Virat Kohli with a Pakistani fan.(Screengrab)

All eyes are on Virat Kohli ahead of India’s Asia Cup opener as the former India skipper’s heartwarming gesture with a Pakistan fan has gone viral on Thursday. Just after finishing his training, the 33-year-old was going inside the team bus but then a fan approached Kohli to click a picture. But it was not as easy as he was stopped by the security personnel deployed on the ground.

After seeing this, Virat Kohli immediately came to him and clicked a selfie. The video was posted on social media by a local Pakistani Youtube channel where Kohli was spotted with some other fans as well.

The fan talked to PakTV and said, “I am a huge fan of Virat Kohli and I have come from all the way from Pakistan just to get a picture clicked with him. He is an amazing person besides being a great cricketer. He talked to me and agreed to my request of getting the selfie clicked”.

Kohli has gone without an international hundred across formats for nearly three years now and all the eyes will be on him ahead of the high-voltage clash against Babar Azam’s side.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 11:41:27 pm
