scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Watch: Virat Kohli’s funny sprint after winning ‘Energetic Player of the Match’ award

Virat Kohli also had a laugh with his RCB teammate Glenn Maxwell after reaching the players' huddle.

Virat Kohli, IND vs AUSVirat Kohli was seen running towards teammates after the award. (Viedograbs)

Virat Kohli’s mojo with the bat is back. The star batter played a 48-ball 63 in the last T20I of the three-match series against Australia on Sunday. The energy and confidence of success were also seen in Kohli’s gestures on and off the field.

In a funny gesture, Kohli was seen sprinting back to teammates after collecting his ‘Energetic Player of the Match’ award after India’s 6-wicket win over Australia. He also had a laugh with his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate Glenn Maxwell after reaching the players’ huddle.

Earlier, Virat Kohli was also seen celebrating the win with Rohit Sharma when both broke into wild celebration at the dressing room’s staircase at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium. Both were impatiently watching the last over of the game when Hardik Pandya was in action.

India needed 4 off the last two balls and Hardik just stretched out his bat to nick the ball past short third man for the match-winning boundary. As soon as Hardik wrapped up the win, both Kohli and Sharma broke into a wild celebration. Kohli had walked back to the pavilion in the second ball of the 20th over when Daniel Sams had the last laugh after getting hit for a huge six in the previous ball.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...Premium
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...Premium
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...
The Kurmis: a political historyPremium
The Kurmis: a political history
Deepti Sharma and the question of law vs spirit in cricketPremium
Deepti Sharma and the question of law vs spirit in cricket

Putting the Asia Cup setback behind, Team India won completed a fine come-back-from-behind series win against the reigning world champions of T20Is. India won the three-match series 2-1. With the win, India sealed their first home T20 series victory against Australia since 2013.

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 09:21:41 am
Next Story

Govt took up with Pakistan Sikh woman’s forced conversion, sought action: Jaishankar to NCM

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vsAUS, AUS vs IND, India beat AUstralia, India win series 2-1, Photo of India vs AUstralia, Hyderabad T20I, Virat Kohli batting, Suryakumar Yadav batting,
IND vs AUS 3rd T20I | In Pics: Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli power India to T20 series win over Australia
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 27: Latest News