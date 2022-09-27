Watch: Virat Kohli’s funny sprint after winning ‘Energetic Player of the Match’ award

Virat Kohli’s mojo with the bat is back. The star batter played a 48-ball 63 in the last T20I of the three-match series against Australia on Sunday. The energy and confidence of success were also seen in Kohli’s gestures on and off the field.

In a funny gesture, Kohli was seen sprinting back to teammates after collecting his ‘Energetic Player of the Match’ award after India’s 6-wicket win over Australia. He also had a laugh with his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate Glenn Maxwell after reaching the players’ huddle.

No wonder he is the ” energetic player of the series ” 😂😂pic.twitter.com/Bi3SJkQk2b — Yashvi (@BreatheKohli) September 26, 2022

Earlier, Virat Kohli was also seen celebrating the win with Rohit Sharma when both broke into wild celebration at the dressing room’s staircase at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium. Both were impatiently watching the last over of the game when Hardik Pandya was in action.

India needed 4 off the last two balls and Hardik just stretched out his bat to nick the ball past short third man for the match-winning boundary. As soon as Hardik wrapped up the win, both Kohli and Sharma broke into a wild celebration. Kohli had walked back to the pavilion in the second ball of the 20th over when Daniel Sams had the last laugh after getting hit for a huge six in the previous ball.

Putting the Asia Cup setback behind, Team India won completed a fine come-back-from-behind series win against the reigning world champions of T20Is. India won the three-match series 2-1. With the win, India sealed their first home T20 series victory against Australia since 2013.