WATCH: Virat Kohli’s free kick attempt ends up hitting crossbar

Indian skipper Virat Kohli could have been playing in the first qualifier or waiting for Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) turn in the eliminator had the Indian Premier League (IPL) not been suspended due to few players and ground staff testing positive for Covid-19. But, now Kohli is taking free kicks ahead of the World Test Championship final and a long tour of England.

Kohli posted a video on Twitter where he takes a free kick that hits the crossbar. The caption of the post read “Accidental crossbar challenge”.

Accidental crossbar challenge 😂 pic.twitter.com/koeSSKGQeb — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 25, 2021

A few years earlier Kohli had also featured in a charity match between All Hearts and All Stars. He led All Hearts team comprising of cricketers against Ranbir Kapoor’s All Stars team to a 7-3 win. Kohli also managed to score the last goal of the match in the 92nd minute of the game.

India are scheduled to play the World Test Championship final at the Rose Bowl, Southampton starting June 18 against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, as per a report by PTI, the rest of the IPL 2021 is expected to resume tentatively on September 18 or 19 in the UAE whereas the final is expected to be held on October 9 or 10.

“The BCCI has spoken to all the stakeholders and the likely start could be between September 18th to 20th. Since September 18 is a Saturday and 19 a Sunday, it is more likely that you would want to re-start it on a weekend date,” the BCCI official told PTI.

Before the IPL 2021 was suspended, RCB were placed at the third position on the points table with five wins from seven games.