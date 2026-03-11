WATCH: Virat Kohli begins preparations for RCB’s IPL 2026 title defence, drops training video

Virat Kohli has kick-started is preparations for the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, dropping snippets from intense batting session on Wednesday.

While the 37-year-old Kohli has yet to link up with the RCB squad in India, the former India captain has seemingly begun his preparations in London, where he now resides with his family. In a one-minute clip shared on Instagram, Kohli can be seen unfurling his trademark shots at an indoor facility while in discussion with Gujarat Titans’ assistant coach Naeem Amin.

Kohli was last seen in competitive action during India’s home ODI series against New Zealand in January. Running an imperious scoring streak since October 2025, Kohli had plundered eight fifty-plus scores in his last nine professional outings. It also included four centuries, three for India and one for Delhi during his brief return to domestic cricket through the Vijay Hazare Trophy in December.

Kohli starred with a superb 124 in India’s last ODI against the Kiwis in Indore, where his lone battle with his 85th international ton could not prevent a 2-1 series defeat for India.

Kohli had announced his Test retirement mid-way during the IPL last year. However, the star India batter led RCB’s title charge with the bat. Kohli emerged as RCB’s highest run-getter in the season as they ended their 17-year-wait for their maiden title. Kohli racked up 657 runs in 15 innings on the back of six half-centuries.

Ending months of suspense, RCB have confirmed that they will play their home fixtures at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, a venue which saw 11 people lose their lives a day after the franchise won its maiden IPL title last year. However, the defending champions will play only five matches at the venue and will play their remaining two matches at Raipur. The IPL season’s scheduled is expected to be announced in phases, with the first phase slated to be announced by the BCCI on Thursday.