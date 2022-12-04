WATCH: Virat Kohli takes a spectacular one handed catch of Shakib Al Hasan

India returned back to action following the New Zealand tour against Bangladesh in the first ODI and so did some familiar faces including former men in blue skipper Virat Kohli.

With the bat Kohli was dismissed quickly, having scored only nine of 15 balls. In the field however, the 34-year-old contributed with a brilliant one handed catch, diving to his right inside the thirty yard circle after Shakib played an uppish drive through the covers off Washington Sundar. Here, have a look at the stunner.

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first in Mirpur. Courtesy of Shakib Al Hasan fifer and a four wicket haul from Ebadot Hossain, the hosts were able to restrict India for a 186 inside 41.2 overs.

KL Rahul was the highest run scorer for the visitors, accumulating 73 runs off his 70 ball innings. Apart from him, captain Rohit Sharma (27), Shreyas Iyer (24), and Washington Sundar (19) were the only batters in the Indian lineup to have scored runs in double figures.

In response, Bangladesh lost two wickets in the powerplay at the score of 26 before Litton Das (41) and Shakib Al Hasan (29) added 48 runs for the third wicket to stablise the innings before Washington Sundar removed both of them in the space of four overs.