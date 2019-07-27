Watch: Virat Kohli shows his dance moves, ABD’s comment leaves Harbhajan Singh in splits

Virat Kohli, who was seen at the Pro Kabaddi League on Saturday, seems to be in a good frame of mind as India gear up for their upcoming tour of the West Indies, which is set to start from August 3. On Friday, he shared a video of himself dancing on Instagram.

The video, which was possibly shot during a promotional shoot, drew a lot of reactions on social media. AB de Villiers, Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate, commented on the post: “Moooooves”. He then wrote, “Imagine I had to do that!”

A little later, Harbhajan Singh chipped in with a series of laughing smileys in reaction.

A few days ago, a cheeky reply by Harbhajan to a similar post by Kohli had left fans shocked. Kohli had captioned a post: “Every day is an opportunity to learn and grow. Stay humble.” To this, Harbhajan had replied: “Everyday, there is an opportunity for you to make more and more $£ shhhh.”