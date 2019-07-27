Watch: Virat Kohli shows his dance moves, ABD’s comment leaves Harbhajan Singh in splits

Toggle Menu
Virat Kohli posted a video of himself dancing on Friday. However, the replies he got from AB de Villiers and Harbhajan Singh were not what he would have been expecting.

Virat Kohli will next be seen in action when India begin their tour of West Indies on August 3 (File Photo)

Virat Kohli, who was seen at the Pro Kabaddi League on Saturday, seems to be in a good frame of mind as India gear up for their upcoming tour of the West Indies, which is set to start from August 3. On Friday, he shared a video of himself dancing on Instagram.

 

Positivity attracts positivity. Your choice defines your outcome. 🙏😇 #BTS

The video, which was possibly shot during a promotional shoot, drew a lot of reactions on social media. AB de Villiers, Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate, commented on the post: “Moooooves”. He then wrote, “Imagine I had to do that!”

A little later, Harbhajan Singh chipped in with a series of laughing smileys in reaction.

A few days ago, a cheeky reply by Harbhajan to a similar post by Kohli had left fans shocked. Kohli had captioned a post: “Every day is an opportunity to learn and grow. Stay humble.” To this, Harbhajan had replied: “Everyday, there is an opportunity for you to make more and more $£ shhhh.”

