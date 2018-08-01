WATCH: Virat Kohli responds to Joe Root with his own mic drop moment

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli celebrates the dismissal of England’s cricket captain Joe Root during the first day of the first test cricket match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England. (Source: AP) Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli celebrates the dismissal of England’s cricket captain Joe Root during the first day of the first test cricket match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England. (Source: AP)

It was the first day of the first Test between India and England but skipper Virat Kohli got his own sweet revenge in the form of Joe Root’s dismissal. Kohli, who did brilliantly to help dismiss Root for 80, mocked his English counterpart for his mic drop celebration.

Root, who became the quickest English batsman to reach 6000 runs and looked set to make a century, tried to steal a second run off Ravichandran Ashwin in the 63rd over of the innings. However, Kohli’s direct throw ran out Root as he tried to return for non-existent double.

Thrilled at the dismissal of his English counterpart, Kohli blew kisses at Root and Jonny Bairstow, who had shared a stand of 104 for the fourth wicket with Root. Kohli then proceeded to mimic Root’s mic drop celebration which was done after he guided England to a 2-1 ODI series win against India last month.

Virat Kohli mimicked Joe Root’s ‘mic drop’ celebration after running him out. The man never forgets anything! Video: @taimoorze #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/rLtiWToPJj — Ujwal Kr Singh (@UjwalKS) 1 August 2018

Root’s dismissal changed the momentum of the innings with England being reduced to 285 for nine on the opening day of the first cricket Test in Birmingham. Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid and Stuart Broad then also fell cheaply, leaving Sam Curran 24 not out at stumps alongside James Anderson (0).

Aswhin (4/60) produced one of his most impactful performances outside the sub-continent, registering his best figures in Test cricket across South Africa, England and Australia as the hosts lost six wickets for 69 runs in the final session of play.

