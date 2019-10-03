Watch: Virat Kohli keeps dressing room door open for Rohit Sharma in a special gesture

Advertising

Debut test opener Rohit Sharma was out for 176 and Mayank Agarwal added to the scoring flurry with his maiden test century as a relentless India dominated South Africa in the first cricket test. Both Rohit and Mayank have steered India towards a mammoth total on Day 2 and when Rohit was walking towards the dressing room, skipper Virat Kohli was there to receive his opener with claps.

The skipper’s gesture was to acknowledge Rohit’s contribution and his conviction to prove his critics wrong. Rohit played a stylish innings of 176 runs off 244 balls. He smashed 23 fours and 6 Sixes with a strike rate of 72.13.

Virat Kohli not only came to the dressing room gate but also patted Rohit Sharma on the back and then closed the gate. Team’s head coach Ravi Shastri, batting coach Vikram Rathore and bowling coach Bharath Arun were also there to appreciated Rohit Sharma’s knock.

Besides Rohit and Agarwal, other Indian opening pairs to share a 300-plus partnership in Test cricket are Vinoo Mankad and Pankaj Roy (413 runs against New Zealand in 1956) and Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid (410 runs against Pakistan in 2006).