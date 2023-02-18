Watch: Virat Kohli passing on Hindi messages to R Ashwin while Usman Khawaja batted in first innings

Even if the Indian team is missing the chirpy presence of Rishabh Pant behind the stumps against Australia, prolific batter Virat Kohli has made sure there is never a dull moment in the Test match.

In the 29th over of the Australian innings, with the score at 100/3, Usman Khawaja and Travis Head were at the crease. That’s when the stump mic caught Kohli, standing at first slip, shouting to Ashwin: “Ash… yeh ball maar raha tha yeh (Ash… he was going to hit that ball)”.

Kohli then burst our laughing knowing fully well that the Pakistan-born Khawaja understands Hindi.

The visitors collapsed to a first innings total of 263. They’re already down 0-1 in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, having lost at Nagpur by an innings and 132 runs.