Follow Us:
Monday, September 03, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category

WATCH: Virat Kohli’s name makes wife Anushka Sharma blush

Virat Kohli's name left Anushka Sharma blushing as she told her fans during a promotional tour that she loves the Indian cricket captain and misses him during.

By: Sports Desk | Published: September 3, 2018 2:40:53 pm
anushka sharma virat kohli photos Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in 11 December, 2017.
Related News

When Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma attends India’s cricket matches, skipper Virat Kohli usually mentions her name in post-match conferences, thanking her for the support. And this time, while promoting her upcoming movie ‘Sui Dhaga’, Anushka was left blushing when her fans started screaming ‘Kohli, Kohli’.

When the students of Vivekananda Global University started chanting Kohli’s name, Anushka, who was on a promotional tour with co-star Varun Dhawan in Jaipur, replied to the unexpected gesture, “Jee haan haan.. Sabko unse prem hai, Mujhe bhi hai. Sabko unki yaad aa rahi hai, mujhe bhi aa rahi hai. (Yes, everyone loves him, I also love him. Everyone is missing him, I am missing him too.”)

Her husband didn’t have a greatest of days on Sunday as India suffered a 60-run loss in the fourth Test after being dismissed for 184 while chasing 245 runs. It cost India the series 3-1 and Kohli said that they need to understand situation whilst at the crease and not after the game.

England had set India a second-innings target of 245 after being bowled out for 271 early on Day 4 and quickly made inroads before lunch. A fourth-wicket century stand between Virat Kohli (58) and Ajinkya Rahane (51) moved India within sight of victory and put the pressure back on England. England’s off-spinner Moeen Ali, who was playing his first match of the series, took the crucial wicket of Kohli just before Tea and it was all downhill for India from there.

The fifth and final Test will begin on Friday at The Oval in London.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 