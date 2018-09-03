WATCH: Virat Kohli’s name makes wife Anushka Sharma blush

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in 11 December, 2017. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in 11 December, 2017.

When Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma attends India’s cricket matches, skipper Virat Kohli usually mentions her name in post-match conferences, thanking her for the support. And this time, while promoting her upcoming movie ‘Sui Dhaga’, Anushka was left blushing when her fans started screaming ‘Kohli, Kohli’.

When the students of Vivekananda Global University started chanting Kohli’s name, Anushka, who was on a promotional tour with co-star Varun Dhawan in Jaipur, replied to the unexpected gesture, “Jee haan haan.. Sabko unse prem hai, Mujhe bhi hai. Sabko unki yaad aa rahi hai, mujhe bhi aa rahi hai. (Yes, everyone loves him, I also love him. Everyone is missing him, I am missing him too.”)

“Jee haan haan.. Sabko unse (@imVkohli) prem hai, Mujhe bhi hai… Sabko unki yaad aa rahi hai, mujhe bhi aa rahi hai…” @AnushkaSharma 💖 #Virushka pic.twitter.com/9RQnOgzarn — 🌚 (@jugheadjasoos) 2 September 2018

Her husband didn’t have a greatest of days on Sunday as India suffered a 60-run loss in the fourth Test after being dismissed for 184 while chasing 245 runs. It cost India the series 3-1 and Kohli said that they need to understand situation whilst at the crease and not after the game.

England had set India a second-innings target of 245 after being bowled out for 271 early on Day 4 and quickly made inroads before lunch. A fourth-wicket century stand between Virat Kohli (58) and Ajinkya Rahane (51) moved India within sight of victory and put the pressure back on England. England’s off-spinner Moeen Ali, who was playing his first match of the series, took the crucial wicket of Kohli just before Tea and it was all downhill for India from there.

The fifth and final Test will begin on Friday at The Oval in London.

