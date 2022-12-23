Watch: Virat Kohli gesture Zakir Hasan to take off his jersey to waste more time

Even as Bangladesh openers seemingly indulged in delaying tactics, as most batsmen do, to ensure they didn’t have to face many overs before stumps, Virat Kohli began to get into the act. And when Zakir began to tie his shoelaces after the fifth ball of what turned out to be the last over of the day, Kohli, who was at first slip, triggered much laughter by his act.

He gestured to Zakir, presumably, to remove his jersey as well – Kohli began tugging his jersey as if he was about to remove it- as a dig to use the tactic to waste more time.

Shanto too as part of the time-wasting shenanigan was looking to change the bat immediately after the innings started. Anjum Chopra in the commentary box giggled and said the batter took the old bat itself. Shanto checked all the bats bought by the 12th man.

#IndvBan Even in the last over, Shanto started tying his shoe laces just before the last ball to make sure its indeed the last ball of the day.. KOHLI shouted and gestured from the slips and directly said to Shanto – “Shirt bhi khol le apna” pic.twitter.com/KTeb8sVvvn — Anurag Sinha (@anuragsinha1992) December 23, 2022

Bangladesh finished the day with 7/0 and still trail India by 80 runs.

Earlier, Rishabh Pant missed out on his century by seven runs as India were all out for 314 in the final session of the second day to take a first innings lead of 87 runs in the second Test here on Friday.

Pant (93 off 104 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (87 off 105 balls) shared 159 runs for the fifth wicket before Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan (4/79) produced an impressive spell in the final session to restrict the Indians to just over 300-run mark.

India lost six wickets after tea — for the addition of 90 runs — out of which Shakib took four. Taijul Islam got one for overall innings figures of 4/74.

India added 295 runs on the day from 78.3 overs after resuming at 19 for no loss.

After the tourists lost three wickets in the opening session, Taskin Ahmed added to India’s woes, claiming the prized scalp of Virat Kohli (24) soon after lunch.

India had bowled Bangladesh out for 227 in their first innings on Thursday.

Advertisement

Shreyas Iyer after the game said, “The start we got it wasn’t that intense, but I thrive under such challenges. The pressure lifts me, Pant played a crucial knock in that partnership. He gave me the calmness and composure in that partnership. It wasn’t that intense, we have played at Delhi, I know his mindset. We talk through actions, he maintained his calmness and he targeted the right bowlers. He has the ability to take the pressure off his partner.”

KS Bharath kept wickets instead of Pant in the second innings for India. Talking about that, Iyer said, “I feel he (Pant) is okay, he was getting cramps. I think he will be ready to pounce tomorrow.”