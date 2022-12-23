scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Watch: Virat Kohli gesture Zakir Hasan to take off his jersey to waste more time

Kohli gestured to Zakir, presumably, to remove his jersey as well - Kohli began tugging his jersey as if he was about to remove it- as a dig to use the tactic to waste more time.

Virat Kohli fielding against Bangladesh on day-2 in Dhaka. (Screengrab)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Even as Bangladesh openers seemingly indulged in delaying tactics, as most batsmen do, to ensure they didn’t have to face many overs before stumps, Virat Kohli began to get into the act. And when Zakir began to tie his shoelaces after the fifth ball of what turned out to be the last over of the day, Kohli, who was at first slip, triggered much laughter by his act.

He gestured to Zakir, presumably, to remove his jersey as well – Kohli began tugging his jersey as if he was about to remove it- as a dig to use the tactic to waste more time.

Shanto too as part of the time-wasting shenanigan was looking to change the bat immediately after the innings started. Anjum Chopra in the commentary box giggled and said the batter took the old bat itself. Shanto checked all the bats bought by the 12th man.

Bangladesh finished the day with 7/0 and still trail India by 80 runs.

Earlier, Rishabh Pant missed out on his century by seven runs as India were all out for 314 in the final session of the second day to take a first innings lead of 87 runs in the second Test here on Friday.

Pant (93 off 104 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (87 off 105 balls) shared 159 runs for the fifth wicket before Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan (4/79) produced an impressive spell in the final session to restrict the Indians to just over 300-run mark.

India lost six wickets after tea — for the addition of 90 runs — out of which Shakib took four. Taijul Islam got one for overall innings figures of 4/74.
India added 295 runs on the day from 78.3 overs after resuming at 19 for no loss.

After the tourists lost three wickets in the opening session, Taskin Ahmed added to India’s woes, claiming the prized scalp of Virat Kohli (24) soon after lunch.
India had bowled Bangladesh out for 227 in their first innings on Thursday.

Advertisement

Shreyas Iyer after the game said, “The start we got it wasn’t that intense, but I thrive under such challenges. The pressure lifts me, Pant played a crucial knock in that partnership. He gave me the calmness and composure in that partnership. It wasn’t that intense, we have played at Delhi, I know his mindset. We talk through actions, he maintained his calmness and he targeted the right bowlers. He has the ability to take the pressure off his partner.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to F...
Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to F...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...

KS Bharath kept wickets instead of Pant in the second innings for India. Talking about that, Iyer said, “I feel he (Pant) is okay, he was getting cramps. I think he will be ready to pounce tomorrow.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-12-2022 at 05:05:52 pm
Next Story

No new Covid case reported from Delhi airport, say officials

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Lionel Messi
In Pics | Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 23: Latest News
close