Watch: Virat Kohli explains Yo-Yo test to PM Narendra Modi

Skipper Virat Kohli explained how the Yo-Yo test helped the Indian cricketers achieve high-level fitness when Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked him about the mandatory running aerobic fitness routine.

Prime Minister Modi was interacting with fitness experts and influencers from across the country to mark the one-year anniversary of the ‘Fit India Movement.’ Modi was keen to know what is Yo-Yo test and asked if the captain also has to pass it or he gets spared?

“I heard these days there is a yo yo test for the team, what is this test,” asked Modi.

Kohli, smiling, replied, “This Test was very important from fitness point of view. If we talk about global fitness level, our fitness level is still low compared to other teams and we want to take it up, which is a basic requirement.”

The gruelling routine has two sets of cones that are 20 metres apart. Once the beep is sounded, an athlete has to reach the marker on the other side by the time the next beep sounds, turn and get back to where he started before the third beep.

