Watch: Virat Kohli dances to fans’ tunes in Guyana, Chris Gayle and Kedar Jadhav join him

As rain interrupted play during India’s first match after World Cup exit, India cricket captain Virat Kohli broke into a jig on local tunes in Guyana on Thursday. The first ODI of the three-match series against West Indies was later abandoned due to rain.

Advertising

Kohli seemed to be in high spirits as he danced to local songs at Providence Stadium. He even shook a leg with his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate Universe Boss Chris Gayle. Kedar Jadhav also joined Kohli later as the two performed together to the delight of the local crowd.

Rain played spoilsport on Thursday as the first ODI was called off after West Indies scored 54 for one in 13 overs. The match was already reduced to 43-over-a side contest even before a ball was bowled as wet outfield due to rains had forced the toss, won by Kohli, to be delayed. The match began two hours later from its scheduled start and was then reduced to 34-over-a-side.

West Indies made a quiet start with Bhubaneswar Kumar and Mohammed Shami exploiting the conditions well to tie down Gayle and Lewis before the first rain interruption.

Opener Evin Lewis and Shai Hope were batting on 40 and 6 respectively when the match saw a second rain interruption. After waiting for more than an hour and a half, the umpires were forced to call off the first ODI.