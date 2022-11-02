WATCH: Virat Kohli’s Chinese fan who speaks hindi, reaches Adelaide Oval to watch him bat

Virat Kohli’s fanbase spreads across the world cricket map, and beyond. Ahead of the India-Bangladesh Super 12 fixture, Indian Express caught up with a Chinese fan of India’s talismanic batter outside the Adelaide Oval.

Attending the second Group 2 match in Adelaide on Wednesday, the fan is a language student at the Adelaide University and learnt hindi on his own owing to his love for Indian culture.

“Mai Indian team ka bahot bada bhakt hu (I am a big follower of the Indian cricket team)…..I love Indian culture,” he tells us on camera. There are no two doubts about who he thinks is going to emerge victorious as he prepares to take his seat at the venue ahead of the toss.

Kohli has created buzz around him, being India’s leading scorer at the current World Cup in Australia. With two fifties in three matches, the 33-year old crossed the 1000 run mark in the T20 World Cup against South Africa and became only the second batter to do so.

The former India captain who gave up the T20 captaincy after last year’s World Cup, has the opportunity to surpass Mahela Jayawardene (1116) as the leading run scorer in the T20 World Cup history.