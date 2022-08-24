Watch: Virat Kohli catches up with Babar Azam ahead of training session in UAE

India are all set to lock horns against Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup on August 28. The Men in Blue have reached UAE and went ahead for their first training session. Team India players greeted their counterparts at the Dubai stadium on Wednesday.

Indian players were spotted interacting with Afghanistan players and Virat Kohli was also seen catching up with Rashid Khan. The 33-year-old showed a heartwarming gesture when he shook hands with Babar Azam.

The former Indian skipper has gone without an international hundred across formats for nearly three years now and all the eyes will be on him ahead of the high-voltage clash against Babar Azam’s side. Last month, Babar Azam tweeted a heartfelt wish for Kohli and wrote, “This too shall pass. Stay strong. #ViratKohli.”

Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best 👏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 16, 2022

In reply, Virat Kohli also tweeted, “Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best”.

Back in 2021, when Pakistan outplayed India during the T20 World Cup, a heartwarming moment was shared between Virat Kohli and Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam. Virat Kohli congratulated Babar Azam and hugged Rizwan after the match and won praises online.