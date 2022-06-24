Watch: Virat Kohli attempted Root’s bat trick, fails

scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Srikar Bharat impressed with an unbeaten 70, even as India's top-order failed to get batting practice on the first day of their warm-up match against Leicestershire.

Updated: June 24, 2022 12:37:55 am
Like Root, Kohli tried to make his bat stand without support while he was at the non-striker end.(Screengrab/Twitter)

During India’s warm-up match against Leicester on Thursday, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli attempted a trick that England skipper Joe Root had showcased during a Test against New Zealand recently. Like Root, Kohli tried to make his bat stand without support while he was at the non-striker end.

He twice tried to balance the bat but soon gave up. In Test cricket, both Root and Kohli have hit 27 hundreds. Kohli has been struggling to score a century since 2019. Wicketkeeper Srikar Bharat impressed with an unbeaten 70, even as India’s top-order failed to get batting practice on the first day of their warm-up match against Leicestershire.

India were 81/5 before Virat Kohli and Bharat steadied the innings with a 50-run partnership against a disciplined bowling display by Leicestershire. While Kohli was trapped lbw on 33, Bharat accelerated the innings with a flurry of boundaries.

