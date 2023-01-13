scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Watch: Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan shake a leg during the laser show at Eden Gardens

The laser show was organised to pay tribute to legendary footballer Pele, who died recently, by showing footage of his artistry on giant screens during.

Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan dancing together at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. (Screengrab/Twitter)

After sealing the series by registering a 4-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second ODI at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan danced their hearts out during the light show at the stadium.

In the video, both Kohli and Ishan can be seen enjoying the show as they dance together in sync and flaunt their moves.

Watch video:

The video of the duo dancing has gone viral on social media and fans can’t stop admiring the two of them.

“Never a dull moment with kohli. King he is,” a fan replied to the video.

Another chimed in and wrote, “The way they’re dancing, it looks like they had practiced before. Love it!”

On September 24, 1977, Pele came to the Eden Gardens to play for New York Cosmos Club against Mohun Bagan.

Other members of the Mohun Bagan team were also invited to the game.

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 16:16 IST
