WATCH: Virat Kohli and Co. dance to patriotic songs, celebrate series win with Bharat Army

Virat Kohli and Co. received a rousing reception by the Bharat Army at the team hotel after resgistering their first series victory in Australia on Monday. The fourth Test ended in a draw after rain played spoilsport on the final day. However, India won the series 2-1. Throughout the series India have been supported by the Bharat Army and once again they made their presence felt on Monday as the team returned to its hotel. In a video released by BCCI the Indian captain can be seen dancing to “mere desh ki dharti”, signing autogrpahs. While teammates indulged in the customary cake smashing.

Get those feet tapping. The Bharat Army gave the team a welcome in their own style – and needless to say, #TeamIndia joined in 😁😁 – – @28anand gets us visuals straight from the hotel 👌👌 Watch the full video here —-> https://t.co/a0vlmo5Gmg pic.twitter.com/N8likfSmDN — BCCI (@BCCI) 7 January 2019

Also present with the team was enowned India fan Sudhir Chaudhary. “I am very happy now that the time has come that after 71 years ‘Team India’ is going to win this Test trophy,” renowned India fan Sudhir Chaudhary told AFP after India’s historic win.

Advertising

Meanwhile, team India head coach Ravi Shastri said that India’s maiden Test series win in Australia is a big achievement than the 1983 World Cup victory.

“I will tell you how satisfying this is for me. World Cup 1983, World Championship 1985…this is as big or even bigger because this is in the truest format of the game, that is Test cricket,” Shastri said during the press conference after the Sydney Test.