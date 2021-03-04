Watch: Virat Kohli, Ben Stokes engage in heated exchange, umpire intervenes

The verbal spat started between Stokes and Siraj after his bouncer caused discomfort to the batsman. (Screengrab)

A heated exchange of words between Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes was seen on the opening day of the fourth Test between India and England at Ahmedabad. The incident took place when Mohammed Siraj’s bouncer caused discomfort to Stokes immediately after the Indian pacer scalped English skipper Joe Root. The visitors were 30/3.

Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow were in the middle and were under immense pressure which gave birth to an exchange of words from Siraj and Stokes, to which Kohli also joined.

Virat – Ben Stokes 😠

Ben – Yeah ,Virat What you saying ?

Virat – Nothing,you won’t get it

Ben – Ohh I got it 👀 #INDvsENG#ViratKohli#benstokespic.twitter.com/7BCZhHicEt — ¶ Mahesh ¶ (@CloudyMahesh) March 4, 2021

Siraj chose to bowl a fiery bouncer immediately after Root was sent back. It left Stokes perplexed and he went on to say something to the Indian speedster. It did not go well with Kohli and he came in front to have a chat with Stokes.

The Kohli-Stokes banter forced the umpire to step in and ask both the players to move away and proceed with the game. The spat between Siraj and Stokes continued even in the next over. Stokes hit three boundaries in the over.

Opting to bat, England lost three quick wickets in the form of openers Dom Sibley (2) and Zak Crawley (8) beside skipper Joe Root (5). Left-arm spinner Axar Patel continued his fine form with two wickets, while Mohammed Siraj accounted for the other batsman.