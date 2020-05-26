Watch: Vinod Kambli dedicates mashup of songs to Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar on their ’25 years Not Out’

Vinod Kambli dedicates mashup of songs to Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar on their 25th anniversary. Vinod Kambli dedicates mashup of songs to Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar on their 25th anniversary.

Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on Monday and among their well-wishers was Vinod Kambli, who made a song mashup for the couple.

Wishes poured in on social media from Tendulkar’s ardent fans to famous celebrities. In his wish to the couple, Kambli sang a mashup of classic songs for the two, and then tweeted the video on his official Twitter account.

Kambli said, “Wish a very happy wedding anniversary to Mr. & Mrs. Tendulkar! Dedicating a mashup of songs for

your partnership of 25 Years Not Out!”

Wish a very happy wedding anniversary to Mr. & Mrs. Tendulkar!

Dedicating a mashup of songs for your partnership of 25 Years Not Out! 😁 @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/uEmWugKkMo — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) May 25, 2020

Tendulkar responded, “Thanks for the beautiful wish Kamblya. Anjali and I thoroughly enjoyed your medley.”

Sachin has been making the most of the lockdown by spending more time with his family than he was usually did, given the reduced professional commitments. He even surprised his wife Anjali on Sunday, by preparing Mango Kulfi at home on the occasion of their wedding anniversary.

The video of Sachin showcasing his chef skills was also posted on his Instagram account, gathering almost 587,000 likes.

