WATCH: Maharashtra team need six runs in one ball, wins by one ball

In the past, there have only been a few instances when a team has won the match when needing six runs on the final ball of the innings. The historic six by Javed Miandad on Chetan Sharma’s delivery at the 1986 Sharjah Cup was one such instance. But can the team win the match in such a situation with one ball to spare? Apparently so. In an Adarsh Cricket Club (Padlegaon) 2019 match between Desai and Juni Dombivli in Andhra, this is precisely what happened.

Advertising

With 70/4 on the scoreboard in 4.5 overs, Desai needed six runs to win in the final ball. The left-arm bowler who was on the attack gave away six wides in a row, handing Desai the win with one ball still remaining.

6 runs needed off 1 ball and the team scored it with 1 ball to spare 😂 pic.twitter.com/XOehccVBzA — Amit A (@Amit_smiling) 8 January 2019

With six extra runs, Desai reached the required target of 76. The fielding team were seen frustrated as they lost the match following the disastrous over from the bowler.

The video, which was shared on social media went viral immediately with Twitterati wondering whether the bowler fixed the match.

Mohd Amir is playing for Dombivali now? 😂 — Sumit (@_RKSumit) 8 January 2019

I am wondering how did he manage to bowl the first 5 bowls 😂 — amit kumar (@amitkumar_48) 8 January 2019

Match fixed hoga 🤣 — Amit A (@Amit_smiling) 8 January 2019

Desai ne zarur 500/- dia hoga 6 wide daalne ko — BelanWali (@BelanWali) 8 January 2019

Ye to deliberately hi ho sakta hai 😒 — Sailor (@sailorsmoon) 8 January 2019

Players se jyada umpires fixed hote hai aise local tournaments me..wide aur no ball kbhi bhi de dete hai — aalu bonda (@ek_aalu_bonda) 8 January 2019

Can a similar incident take place in Australia as Virat Kohli-led India start off the three-ODI series from January 12, 2018? The Indian fans would certainly hope so.