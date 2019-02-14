Irani Cup: Vidarbha skipper Faiz Fazal given out by umpire in bizarre fashion, watch video

Vidarbha captain Faiz Fazal was given out in an unusual manner by the umpire during the first innings of the Irani Cup tie against the Rest of India. The incident took place in the 21st over on Day 2 of the Irani Cup, when Fazal edged a delivery from Krishnappa Gowtham to the wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan.

As Fazal tried to defend the fuller delivery, the ball touched his bat and went straight to the keeper. Hearing the noise, the entire bowling team started the celebrations, before they saw that the umpire CK Nandan was not in any mood to raise his finger.

Nandan continued to lookdown at his fingers, as the appeal from ROI went down. As the players looked at each, looking disappointed, and Gowtham decided to walk back to bowl the final delivery of his over, the umpire suddenly raised his fingers, adjudging the left-handed batsman as out.

Fazal walked back to the pavilion after scoring 27 runs in the first innings, as Vidarbha went one wicket down for 50. With a century from allrounder Akshay Karnewar, the Ranji Trophy champions managed to score 425 runs in the first innings, taking a lead of 95 runs.

Earlier, ROI led by Ajinkya Rahane were bowled out for 330, with batsman Hanuma Vihari scoring a ton.