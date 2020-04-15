Watch: Indian women cricketers combine to stage ‘Isolation Cricket Cup’

Veda Krishnamurthy said she worked on her fitness during the off-season. (Source: File)coronavirus Veda Krishnamurthy said she worked on her fitness during the off-season. (Source: File)coronavirus

With sporting activities getting stalled amidst the coronavirus outbreak, cricketers Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram and Reema Malhotra combined together to stage the “Isolation Cricket Cup”.

A video of them playing cricket was shared by Krishnamurthy on her Twitter timeline, which shows the three getting involved in the act despite being in different locations.

Malhotra, is seen delivering the ball from Delhi with Veda being on strike from Bangalore. Meshram another cricketer part of the game is seen throwing off herself to catch the ball. The action is represented by former Australian cricketer Lisa Sthalekar, who takes on the mic to narrate the proceedings.

Malhotra’s delivery was driven by Veda and then fielded (on a bed!) by Meshram and the video concludes with two little girls cheering while being seated on a couch, representing the stands.

Here is the video:

We were missing cricket, so we created our own league while at home. Presenting to you “Isolation Cricket Cup” @sthalekar93 @ReemaMalhotra8 @MonaMeshram30 @AKohli18 pic.twitter.com/6yWlmuymG3 — Veda Krishnamurthy (@vedakmurthy08) April 15, 2020

Several cricketers are making use of this break to spend some time with their kin. During this period, many have also increased their engagement on various social media platforms.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd