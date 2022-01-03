Watch: Van der Dussen takes blinder to dismiss Hanuma Vihari in IND vs SA 2nd Test

Rassie van der Dussen pulled off a contender for the catch of the tournament when he dismissed Hanuma Vihari (20) off Kagiso Rabada in the second Test between India and South Africa on Monday.

It was a short and quick delivery by Rabada which was directed at the ribs of Vihari who looked to fend it away and ended up getting an inside edge which lobbed towards short leg. Rassie van der Dussen dived to his left and grabbed an absolute blinder.

Meanwhile, stand-in captain KL Rahul scored a gutsy half-century but could not convert that into a big knock as another shoddy display by Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane left India in a troublesome 146 for 5 at tea.

With skipper Virat Kohli ruled out of the match due to back spasm, Rahul (50 off 133 balls) was patience-personified on a bouncy and seaming Wanderers track before one pull shot ended his gritty knock in the post-lunch session.

The Indian skipper for the game hit nine boundaries and he mostly played the short ball well. He kept his pull shots down the ground and drove well before Marco Jansen (2/18) induced from a pull shot that went into Kagiso Rabada’s hands at fine leg.

Rishabh Pant (13) and an attacking Ravichandran Ashwin (24 batting 21 balls) added 30 in quick time as India aimed to get at least a total between 225 to 250 in the first innings.

It was Duanne Olivier who dismissed out-of-form batters Pujara and Rahane off successive balls to leave Virat Kohli-less India reeling in the first session.

Having given up hopes of playing for England, Olivier, who played his first Test in Proteas colour after three years, removed Pujara (3 off 33 balls) with extra bounce and then with slight seam movement had Rahane (0) caught at slips.

Olivier (2/47) bowled multiple spells after being given the new ball alongside Kagiso Rabada.