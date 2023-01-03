WATCH: Umran Malik touches the 155 kph mark on the bowling speed gun

India’s pace sensation Umran Malik, marked his return in the blue colors at the beginning of the home season during the first of three T20Is against Sri Lanka. The 23-year-old picked two wickets in India’s two-run win at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

It was during this spell that Malik touched the fiery 155 kph mark on the speed gun to dismiss Sri Lanka’s captain Dasun Shanaka, the quickest delivery of the game. The latter was picked by Yuzvendra Chahal in the attempt of trying to pierce a boundary through covers.

Malik also dismissed Charith Asalanka as India bundled Sri Lanka for 160. Shivam Mavi, who made his T20I debut for India, picked a 4-fer and was the pick of the bowlers.

Earlier, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl first. After losing five wickets for 94 inside 14.1 overs, Deepak Hooda (41 off 23) and Axar Patel (31 off 20) constructed a 68-run partnership off 35 deliveries to take India to 162 in their quota of 20 overs.

With the win, India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The two teams will next face off in Pune on Thursday, January 5.