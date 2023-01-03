scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

WATCH: Umran Malik touches the 155 kph mark on the bowling speed gun

Malik dismissed the Sri Lankan skipper with the fastest ball of the match, apart from picking Charith Asalanka in his spell of four overs.

Indian player Umran Malik celebrates the wicket of Sri Lankan player Dasun Shanaka during the T20 cricket match between India and Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (PTI photo/speed gun screengrab via Hotstar)
Listen to this article
WATCH: Umran Malik touches the 155 kph mark on the bowling speed gun
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

India’s pace sensation Umran Malik, marked his return in the blue colors at the beginning of the home season during the first of three T20Is against Sri Lanka. The 23-year-old picked two wickets in India’s two-run win at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

It was during this spell that Malik touched the fiery 155 kph mark on the speed gun to dismiss Sri Lanka’s captain Dasun Shanaka, the quickest delivery of the game. The latter was picked by Yuzvendra Chahal in the attempt of trying to pierce a boundary through covers.

Malik also dismissed Charith Asalanka as India bundled Sri Lanka for 160. Shivam Mavi, who made his T20I debut for India, picked a 4-fer and was the pick of the bowlers.

Earlier, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl first. After losing five wickets for 94 inside 14.1 overs, Deepak Hooda (41 off 23) and Axar Patel (31 off 20) constructed a 68-run partnership off 35 deliveries to take India to 162 in their quota of 20 overs.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 3, 2023: Why you should read ‘Women Safety in India’ or...
UPSC Key- January 3, 2023: Why you should read ‘Women Safety in India’ or...
Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad thrown open to public till January 15
Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad thrown open to public till January 15
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...

With the win, India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The two teams will next face off in Pune on Thursday, January 5.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 23:40 IST
Next Story

Punjab police arrests wanted gangster Ajay Pandit from HP

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India’s training session before 1st T20I against Sri Lanka
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 03: Latest News
close