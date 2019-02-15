WATCH: Umpire struck on head during Irani Cup match

Toggle Menu
The incident took place in the 95th over of ROI's second innings, when Hanuma Vihari, who had completed his second century in the match, pushed a ball towards long-off for a single.

Umpire CK Nandan was hit on the head by a throw. (Source: Twitter)

Umpire CK Nandan, on Friday, received a major injury scare when a throw from a fielder came and struck him on the back of his forehead during the 4th day of the Irani Cup match between Vidarbha and Rest of India. The incident took place in the 95th over of ROI’s second innings, when Hanuma Vihari, who had completed his second century in the match, pushed a ball towards long-off for a single.

As Vihari went for a run, a throw from Vidarbha fielder towards the bowler, went on to hit Nanda on the back of his head. After the ball hit the umpire, he went down to the ground in pain.

Skipper Faiz Fazal, along with the rest of the players rushed to the umpire to take a look at him, while the medical staff rushed to the ground to take a look. The physios attended to Nandan, who was seen holding the back of his head. The throw from the fielder damaged Nandan’s sunglasses.

Seeing the incident, the leg umpire Nitin Menon suggested Nandan go off the field and take the rest. But the latter gave a thumbs up, signalling he is ready to resume his duties, and continued umpiring till stumps.

It is not the first time Nandan was hit on the head during a match by a throw from a fielder. A similar incident had occurred last year during an IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

ROI declared for 374/3, setting the Ranji Champions a target of 279 runs to chase. Vidarbha finished the day at 37/1, losing skipper Faiz Fazal for a duck.

