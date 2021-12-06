scorecardresearch
Monday, December 06, 2021
Watch: Umpire signals wide in unique fashion, video goes viral

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has asked the umpire to join the ICC Elite panel.

By: Sports Desk |
December 6, 2021 4:33:04 pm
umpireUmpire DN Rock signals wide in unique style. (Source: Video Grab)

A video from Maharashtra’s local cricket tournament, Purandar Premier League, has gone viral after the umpire, DN Rock, signaled a wide by turning upside down, swinging his legs, and then getting up to do the same with his arm.

His innovative style of umpiring has left netizens in splits.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has asked the umpire to join the ICC Elite panel. He wrote on Twitter: “Surely we need to see this chap join the ICC Elite panel.”

The antics of umpire DN Rock in the Purandar Premier League went viral when during the second Test match played between India and New Zealand.

