Watch: Umpire signals wide in unique fashion, video goes viral

A video from Maharashtra’s local cricket tournament, Purandar Premier League, has gone viral after the umpire, DN Rock, signaled a wide by turning upside down, swinging his legs, and then getting up to do the same with his arm.

His innovative style of umpiring has left netizens in splits.

Surely we need to see this chap join the ICC Elite panel .. 👍🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/FcugJBgOEn — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 5, 2021

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has asked the umpire to join the ICC Elite panel. He wrote on Twitter: “Surely we need to see this chap join the ICC Elite panel.”

Umpire here is a superstar 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/SbESISXTMy — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) December 5, 2021

This is how he signals boundary pic.twitter.com/XUFmeIlH6l — Rahul Katake (@RahulKatake8788) December 5, 2021

The antics of umpire DN Rock in the Purandar Premier League went viral when during the second Test match played between India and New Zealand.