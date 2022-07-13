Watch Umesh Yadav’s ripper to snare his first wicket for Middlesex against Worcestershire

Indian speedster Umesh Yadav scalped his maiden wicket in the County Championship for Middlesex against Worcestershire. He took the wicket of Taylor Cornall to start off his County stint.

Yadav has been in terrific form for a while now. It was an unplayable delivery from Yadav to get rid of Cornall. The batter looked clueless as the ball struck the stumps. Umesh, who represents Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL and his team appreciated his efforts and then took to social media to congratulate him.

Umesh bhai doing what he does best on his @CountyChamp debut for Middlesex! 💜

pic.twitter.com/vFK19i58NX — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) July 12, 2022

At the end of day 1, Worcestershire were 100/5. On the other hand, Middlesex were restricted to just 188 runs in the first innings. Luke Hollman starred with the bat as he scored 62 runs.

After they got bowled out, the Middlesex bowlers put in everything against Worcestershire so that they could not get the upper hand on Day 1. Tim Murtagh bagged 2 wickets, while Yadav, Tom Helm and Toby Roland-Jones have 1 wicket each. Yadav conceded 25 runs in 9 overs and finished the day with an economy rate of 2.77.