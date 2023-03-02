scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Watch: Umesh Yadav sends Mitchell Starc’s offstump cartwheeling as his 100th Test wicket in India

Starc became Umesh's 100th Test victim for Umesh on Indian soil. The pacer achieved this milestone in 31 matches to leave Australia tottering at 192/7.

Starc became Umesh's 100th Test victim for Umesh on Indian soil. The pacer achieved this milestone in 31 matches to leave Australia tottering at 192/7.
Indian fast bowler Umesh Yadav touched a Test milestone on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test in Indore when he sent Mitchell Starc’s off-stump cartwheeling.

Umesh Yadav and R Ashwin bagged three wickets each to bowl out Australia for 197 runs in the first innings allowing them to take an 88-run lead here at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.

Resuming the day at 156/4 Australian batters Peter Handscomb and Cameron Green’s partnership was taking the game away from the hosts. After Ashwin trapped Handscomb for 19 breaking the 40-run partnership at 186, Umesh dismissed Cameron Green for 21 leg before wicket as Australia lost their sixth wicket for 188.

The Nagpur lad struck again in his next over cleaning Mitchell Starc for 1. Starc became Umesh’s 100th Test victim for Umesh on Indian soil. The pacer achieved this milestone in 31 matches to leave Australia tottering at 192/7.

Umesh Yadav looked unstoppable as he got his third wicket in the match dismissing Todd Murphy for a duck rattling his stumps to reduce Australia to 197/9.

Ashwin cleaned up Australia’s innings dismissing Nathan Lyon for 5 to bowl out visitors for 197 taking an 88-run lead in the first innings.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 14:35 IST
