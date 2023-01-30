Watch: U-19 World Cup winning members celebrate with Kala Chashma

The Indian U-19 team members who won the World Cup against England on Sunday celebrated the victory with the song Kala Chashma, a video shared by ICC revealed.

The members were seen having a blast and letting their hair down after a tense final match, which they won by 7 wickets after chasing down England’s target of 69 runs.

This is not the first time that the song has been associated with cricket, however. In August after cleansweeping Zimbabwe, Shikhar Dhawan had shared a video on Instagram where the India players were seen shaking a leg to the song Kala Chashma and having a blast in general. In that match, Shubman Gill had struck a stroke-filled 130 to power India to 289 for eight. In reply, Zimbabwe’s innings ended at 276 in 49.3 overs thanks to Sikandar Raza’s brilliant 95-ball 115.

Hong Kong players had also celebrated with the song on qualifying for the Asia Cup in 2022 after beating UAE in their final qualifying match.

In Sunday’s match, the Shafali Verma-led India U-19 squad managed to lift the ICC inaugural U-19 World Cup with an emphatic seven-wicket victory over England.

India first bowled out England for 68 in 17.1 overs and chased down the target in 14 overs to lift the trophy.

India’s bowling attack, led by pacer Titas Sadhu and supported by leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra, set up the comprehensive win with figures of 4-0-6-2, 4-0-13-2 respectively.