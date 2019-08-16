Watch: Trent Boult tries to dodge Sri Lanka fielders after ball gets stuck in helmet

Cricket fans witnessed one of the most unusual scenes on the cricket ground when Trent Boult was batting on Thursday during Day 2 of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Test. Trent Boult, who tried to play a scoop shot of a spinner, was successful only to find a leading edge. The ball flew into his helmet and gets stuck in there for a while.

Trent Boult is a ball magnet, it’s confirmed. https://t.co/AIIs478xoT — Manya (@CSKian716) August 15, 2019

The incident happened in the 82nd over of the match when the left-hander was batting out in the middle. He tried dispatching Lasith Embuldeniya for a boundary but misjudged the length as the ball stuck in the grille of his helmet.

The fielders surrounding him and the batsman Trent Boult tried to make fun of it, as the batsman tried to storm away when the close-in fielders and the wicket-keeper were trying to grab the ball. In between, Commentators also had some fun on the air as well.

Trent Boult scored 18 off 22 balls before he was dismissed by Suranga Lakmal. He managed to help New Zealand post a decent total in the first innings. Ross Taylor was the top-scorer for the visitors with a brilliant knock of 86 runs off 132 balls. He added a 100-run stand for the fourth wicket with Henry Nicholls (42).