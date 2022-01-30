Watch: Tremors felt during Ireland-Zimbabwe game at U-19 World Cup match

Matthew Humphreys of Ireland successfully appeals for the LBW of Emmanuel Bawa of Zimbabwe during the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup Plate Semi Final 2 match between Ireland and Zimbabwe at Queen's Park Oval. (ICC)

Play was halted during the Ireland-Zimbabwe match in the ongoing ICC Men’s U-19 World Cup at the Queen’s Park Oval due to the earthquake.

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Port of Spain caused the tremors during the match. The tremors had no impact on the game, but the commentators mentioned the tremors they experienced during the live broadcast.

Ireland spinner Matthew Humphreys was bowling the fifth bowl of the sixth over to Zimbabwe batter Brian Bennett when the front-on camera showing the action began to shake furiously. However, the play didn’t stop as Bennett played a defensive shot to mid-off, and then dispatched the next ball to the boundary, a report in ESPNcricinfo said.

Andrew Leonard, the ICC commentator calling the action, said as soon as the camera began to wobble: “We are… I believe we are having an earthquake right now. In the box. We are indeed having an earthquake (laughs). It felt like not just a train going by behind us, but the whole Queen’s Park Oval media centre rocked.”

The earthquake also did not impact the broadcast either in any other way.

Jack Dickson and Tim Tector put on a batting masterclass with a 159-run partnership and Muzamil Sherzad took five wickets as Ireland comfortably beat Zimbabwe by eight wickets to reach the Plate Final.

Earlier, Zimbabwe won the toss in Port of Spain and elected to bat but they made a slow start, with Matthew Welch run out for a nine-ball duck and captain Emmanuel Bawa trapped lbw by Matthew Humphreys for four.

Steven Saul (24) and Brian Bennett (37) put on 52 for the third wicket before Saul was clean bowled by Humphrey, while Bennett became the first of Sherzad’s victims eight overs later.

David Bennett hit three boundaries in his 35 but he had little support down the order, as Zimbabwe were eventually dismissed for 166 in 48.4 overs.

Sherzad was the pick of the Ireland bowlers, taking his tournament wicket tally to 13 with five for 20.

Zimbabwe made an equally strong start with the ball, as Mcgini Dube had Nathan McGuire caught in just the third over for six.

Joshua Cox then followed McGuire back to the pavilion as he was trapped lbw by Tendekai Mataranyika for a duck but Ireland quickly settled down.

But Dickson and skipper Tector quickly developed a partnership and they went on to see Ireland over the line, with Dickson finishing 78 not out and Tector 76 not out in an unbeaten third-wicket stand of 159.