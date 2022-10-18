scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Watch: Toddler falls over the railing during a T20 world cup game

The video of child who is riding a bar at Blundstone Arena went viral with over 300,000 views.

A toddler fell over the railing at Blundstone Arena on Tuesday. The video goes viral. (Source Twitter)

The video of a toddler who fell over the railing on Tuesday at Blundstone Arena in Hobart during the West Indies Vs Scotland game went viral.

The incident occurred midway through the Scotland batting innings in 14 th over when the camera panned towards the child. He somehow managed to climb over the railing and fell over it with his head hitting first.

An adult immediately comes and retrieves the toddler with a sheepish smile. The netizens made the video viral with over 300,000 views.

The West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran had all his attention on the young one while keeping.

Hobart is the host of the qualifying rounds of the T20 World Cup. Scotland Beat West Indies by 42 runs in this fixture. All the games of this group B are held in Hobart.

The other venue allocated for the qualifiers is Geelong. On Sunday the venue produced the first upset of the World Cup with Nambia beating the Asia cup champions Sri Lanka on the opening day of the tournament.

Both Sri Lanka and West Indies are in a difficult situation to make it to the next rounds of the tournament.

The Super 12’s get underway from October 22 with host Australia taking on last world cup’s runner-up New Zealand at SCG in Sydney.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 03:08:28 pm
