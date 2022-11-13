‘We’ve got nothing lose but everything to win’: Watch Shoaib Akhtar’s emotional appeal to Pakistan team ahead of final against England

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar in a video posted on his social media accounts said “Pakistan were nowhere and now we are in the final. We have got nothing to lose.” Pakistan will take on England in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

“We need to play our A game. Don’t give any chance to England to make a comeback. It is going to be a tough final, It is not going to be an easy final,” the 47-year-old added.

“Our team is looking like a solid unit. Batters have started scoring runs. Bowlers have regained their fitness. There are no favourites between England and Pakistan.” Shoaib Akhtar further added.

Bring glory home guys. You can do it. pic.twitter.com/rHKHBG9R7D — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 12, 2022

England and Pakistan won the ICC T20 World cup in 2010 and 2009 respectively. Both teams reached the Semifinals of the World cup last year in UAE.

On their way to the final, both teams won comprehensively against their opponents. Pakistan beat New Zealand comfortably. On the other hand, England thrashed India by 10 wickets.

Left-arm seamer Shaheen Afridi after starting the tournament slowly looks to be in his full rhythm. After remaining wicketless in the first couple of games the young sensation has picked up 10 wickets in the last four games.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan stuck form in the last game.

England on the other hand will be hoping Mark Wood will be fit to play the final at the MCG. The speedster missed the game against India due to injury along with top-order batter Dawid Malan.

Jos Butler and Alex Hales in the tournament have been in brilliant form. Both the openers scored 199 and 211 runs, respectively. The middle order of England remains to be a bit of concern.

However, the weather may play spoilsport on Sunday.